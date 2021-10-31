2-day Gau Maha Sammelan kicks off

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With the intention to spread awareness and promote cow-based farming, the TTD’s two-day Gau Maha Sammelan kicked off on a grand note at Mahati Auditorium here on Saturday.Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy launched the programme in the presence of EO KS Jawahar Reddy, JEOs Sadha Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, and hundreds of farmers from both the Telugu States.

Before the launch, Subba Reddy and Jawahar Reddy inaugurated stalls, set up by Yuga Tulasi Foundation and SEVA organisation, that displayed panchagavya products used for natural farming.Speaking at the inaugural session, Subba Reddy said the TTD will procure the farm produce at better prices to encourage more and more farmers to adopt cow-based farming.

“To revive the zero budget natural farming practices, restore the soil strength that degraded due to the indiscriminate use of chemicals and fertilisers and provide nutritious food to future generations, the TTD took it upon itself to organise the two-day Gau Maha Sammelan that aims to propagate and reinstate the use of panchagavya products in farming,” he added.“Apart from its dharmic and social services, the TTD has taken up the Gou Samrakshana campaign in a big way.”

TTD EO Jawahar Reddy said the TTD has entered into an MOU with the AP Rythu Sadhikara Samstha for promotion of desi cow breeds in the State. The TTD has set up a state-of-the-art gaushala (shelter for cows), spread over 450 acres, at Palamaner. It is home to 1,000 Ongole-breed cows and bulls. He further said the devasthanam will launch products such as soaps, house cleaning oil and other products made of cow panchagavya in December.

Mata Nirmalananda Bharati from Hyderabad, in her anugraha bhashanam, asked every participant to take a pledge to save cows and take up cow-based agriculture as their life goals. Later a book, Gau Mahatyam, compiled by Dr A Vibhishana Sharma, was released. Board members M Srinivasulu, P Ashok Kumar and T Maruti Prasad, and others were also present.