After clearances, Andhra government set to expedite financial closure for Kadapa plant

The State government has already finalised Essar Steel Limited as the joint venture partner for setting up the steel plant with an initial capacity of 3 million tonnes per year.

Published: 31st October 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  After getting environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB)’s Consent for Establishment (CFE) for the Integrated Steel Plant at Sunnapurallapalli and Peddadandluru villages in Jammalamadugu Mandal of Kadapa district, the State government has expedited the process of financial closure, which will pave the way for the commencement of construction works of the plant.

The State government has already finalised Essar Steel Limited as the joint venture partner for setting up the steel plant with an initial capacity of 3 million tonnes per year. And now with the project getting crucial approvals, the authorities are focusing on completing the financial closure.

When contacted by TNIE, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that talks were on with different financial institutions to get the required funds for the completion of the project.“As we got the key approvals required for establishment of the steel plant now, we will expedite the process to achieve financial closure for the project at the earliest so as to commence the works,’’ the minister said.

The project will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 16,986 crore in an area of 3,591 acres in Sunnapurallapalli and Peddadandluru villages. Kadapa Steel Plant is going to be a greenfield plant as the government decided to ensure least air pollution and high green coverage using the latest technologies. The State government approved Essar Steel Limited as the joint venture partner based on the recommendation made by SBICAP, the consultant to assist in the selection of joint venture partner.

The YSR Steel Corporation Limited, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to set up the steel plant, will set up the steel plant along with Essar Steel Limited. The state government already signed a memorandum of understanding with the NMDC for supplying the required 4.5 million tonnes of iron ore every year for the proposed steel plant.

Kadapa steel plant 
Rs 16,986 cr estimated cost of  the project 
3 Million Tonnes per year: Capacity of the plant 
Essar Steel Limited: JV partner  
25,000 direct and indirect job to be created 

Products 
The products to be manufactured include: BF Coke, Coke Breeze, Iron Shots, Wire Rods, Merchant Product, Plates, Granulated Slag, Oxygen plant

