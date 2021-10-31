STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh tourism Association condemns attack on employee

Published: 31st October 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department Employees Association has condemned the attack on 58-year-old Mohan, who is working in Haritha Hotel at Kuppam, Chittoor district, on Friday. A section of TDP activists allegedly attacked Mohan on the charge of carrying a bomb while passing through the roadshow of TDP national president and Opposition Leader N Chandra Babu Naidu. 

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, association joint secretary V Jayadev said that Mohan was suspected as an anti-social element by the TDP workers. In reality, he came to Kuppam to meet Naidu to share his grievances. Mohan reportedly sought help of a TDP leader in Kuppam to arrange an appointment to meet the party chief for submitting his grievances. All of a sudden, someone in the public shouted that the 58-year-old was trying to take a bomb from his bag to hurl it at Naidu.

Hearing this, other people started beating him. However, police rescued Mohan and admitted him to a hospital. “How can the TDP leaders attack a person without any reason. The TDP did not condemn the attack even after knowing the fact. We are appealing to the government to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future,” Jayadev said.

Comments

