Call to curb exploitation of unorganised workers

Published: 31st October 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

A stall set up at a legal awareness programme for workers in Ongole | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) conducted a legal awareness programme for workers of the unorganised sector at the Police Kalyana Mandapam here on Saturday to mark Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) member-secretary Ch Raju attended the programme as the chief guest. DLSA secretary P Srinivasa Rao presided. District Chief Magistrate Justice PV Jyotirmayi and District Collector Praveen Kumar and SP Malika Garg took part in the programme as special guests. 

Raju urged workers of the unorganised sector to be aware of legal services provided to them through legal services Authorities to better safeguard their interests from exploitation. Justice Jyotirmayi underlined the need to curb exploitation of unorganised sector workers by promoting awareness among them about their rights. People can dial toll free No 15100 for free legal services, she said.

Praveen Kumar suggested that all the unorganised sector workers register their names in village/ward secretariat to avail benefits of various welfare schemes. Malika Garg said several grievances received during Police Spandana were related to civil disputes,  which can be better resolved with the support of DLSA. Stalls set up on welfare schemes attracted a large number of people.

