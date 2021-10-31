Every inmate in the home is a family member for Sirasanambadi Shobha Rani

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: With utmost belief in the saying ‘Service to humanity is service to God’, Sirasanambadi Shobha Rani who hails from Pantapalli in Pakala Mandal, has been running a shelter for elderly citizens, destitute and the differently-abled near Reningunta since 2011.

Shobha Rani, now settled in the temple town, established Ashraya Welfare Organisation and runs it by pooling her own funds and also with a little help from family and friends. She spends around `70,000 a month to meet the maintenance cost of the shelter with 42 inmates at present.

Sirasanambadi Shobha Rani takes care

of a destitute woman as part of her service

activities in the temple town Tirupati | Express

A majority of the inmates were referred by the Police Department, SVR Ruia Government General Hospital and NGOs. The land, on which the shelter is built with donations from Dr Siva Kumar, SV High School Alumni Association (1972-76 batches), is taken on lease. After running it in two rented accommodations in Tirupati for several years, the home finally found its permanent location in Tukivakam in 2018.

It was the 50-year-old woman’s vision to provide a completely free shelter for the destitute and helpless senior citizens, who neither have children nor any source of income, that made her conceptualise the old-age home.

“My father was my inspiration behind the home. I was deeply moved when I met an elderly woman, who was abandoned by her children, at a temple on April 11, 2011. Seeing her helpless, I brought her to my home. This made me start the home for senior citizens and the differently-abled. In the initial days, we struggled to meet the expenses as the home was located in rented accommodation,” Shobha Rani said.

“I had pledged all my gold ornaments in bank to run the home. My husband Madhusudhan Reddy and two children Nuthana Reddy and Babitha Reddy support me financially and morally,” she said. Despite facing many challenges in the way, Shobha Rani didn’t give up.

On occasions such as birthdays and weddings, the shelter receives gifts and donations. At times, she receives contributions from her friends and neighbours. Her day starts with preparing breakfast and lunch for the inmates. Besides providing nutritious food and accommodation, their medical treatment is also taken care of.

In the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, close to 90 people, most of them referred by the police, in the age group of 20 to 90 had taken shelter at the place. Even then, no inmate had tested positive for coronavirus, thanks to adequate precautions taken by Shobha Rani.

“If every child takes care of their parents, then there will be no homeless senior citizens. I work with a zeal to provide my 100 per cent service to the inmates of old-age home. These people have seen several ups and downs in their lives. Now, I want them to be happy because they are like my family members,” she added.

