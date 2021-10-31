GMC starts issuing identity cards to street vendors in 3 selected zones

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The GMC is chalking out plans to regulate traffic and facilitate street vendors by allotting specific places to conduct their businesses. Due to street businesses set up at roadsides on main roads, commuters are facing traffic issues.

So the GMC is planning to implement the town vending policy in the city as a solution to traffic problems. As part of it, GMC officials selected three areas in the city in the initial stage, including TJPS College road to Kankaragunta gate, Gujjanagundla centre to polytechnic college, near Don Bosco School on inner ring road.

In order to identify the exact number of street vendors in each area, the GMC, in coordination with MEPMA, has identified them and issued identity cards to vendors. Based on this card, a specific spot will be allotted to each vendor where he can conduct his business.

Till now, as many as 18,000 street vendors have applied for identity cards. The GMC and MEPMA officials have issued 11,000 cards till now. The vendors in the surrounding areas will be given spots at marked areas nearby. Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu instructed the officials to issue cards to every eligible person.

This initiative will be started in three areas and based on the implementation and response, the officials will set up more vending areas in the city, he added.