STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Human Rights Forum urges AP government to recall aided-schools order, calls voluntary clause an eyewash

The government should have implemented GOs that were intended to regulate institutions that charge astronomical sums from students and pay a pittance to teachers, they pointed out.

Published: 31st October 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

andhra schools

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has urged the State government to recall GO 55 and GO 65 pertaining to taking over aided educational institutions in the State. The GOs, which were released in the midst of the current academic year, pushed the teachers and students into a crisis, the organisation said. The HRF representatives Sudha and A Chandrasekhar on Saturday urged the government to halt all steps being taken under these GOs. 

Many educational institutions established by social reformers, missionaries and trusts have been providing quality education at low cost across generations. The government’s decision put the future of these institutions and the students at risk. 

The government did not even spare institutions with a glorious history where stalwarts like Alluri Sitaramaraju, Srirangam Srinivasarao and CV Raman were studied. Apart from violating the Right to Education of students and the Right to Employment of teachers and employees, the government is also obliterating the rich history behind these institutions.  

The government should have implemented GOs that were intended to regulate institutions that charge astronomical sums from students and pay a pittance to teachers, they pointed out. “Neither the reasons specified in the GOs nor the solutions proposed are sensible. The government’s argument that it intends to close down aided institutions since government institutions are performing better lacks rationality,” the HRF said.

It is declared in the GOs that the government will take over the fixed assets of institutions that ‘voluntarily’ surrender, and that the teachers and employees of these institutions will be absorbed into government institutions. ‘Voluntary’ is nothing but an eyewash. The government’s decision will do no good either to the employees or the students, it said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Human Rights Forum GO 55 GO 65
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp