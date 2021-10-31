Human Rights Forum urges AP government to recall aided-schools order, calls voluntary clause an eyewash

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has urged the State government to recall GO 55 and GO 65 pertaining to taking over aided educational institutions in the State. The GOs, which were released in the midst of the current academic year, pushed the teachers and students into a crisis, the organisation said. The HRF representatives Sudha and A Chandrasekhar on Saturday urged the government to halt all steps being taken under these GOs.

Many educational institutions established by social reformers, missionaries and trusts have been providing quality education at low cost across generations. The government’s decision put the future of these institutions and the students at risk.

The government did not even spare institutions with a glorious history where stalwarts like Alluri Sitaramaraju, Srirangam Srinivasarao and CV Raman were studied. Apart from violating the Right to Education of students and the Right to Employment of teachers and employees, the government is also obliterating the rich history behind these institutions.

The government should have implemented GOs that were intended to regulate institutions that charge astronomical sums from students and pay a pittance to teachers, they pointed out. “Neither the reasons specified in the GOs nor the solutions proposed are sensible. The government’s argument that it intends to close down aided institutions since government institutions are performing better lacks rationality,” the HRF said.

It is declared in the GOs that the government will take over the fixed assets of institutions that ‘voluntarily’ surrender, and that the teachers and employees of these institutions will be absorbed into government institutions. ‘Voluntary’ is nothing but an eyewash. The government’s decision will do no good either to the employees or the students, it said.