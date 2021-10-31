STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medha Patkar extends solidarity to VSP stir

Speaking on the occasion, she said the government has no right either to sell or hand over the public assets to private people.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Social activist Medha Patkar on Saturday asked the Centre how the country will prosper if public sector undertakings are privatised. Medha Patkar visited the relay hunger strike camp of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata committee at Kurmannapalem to extend solidarity with the agitation against privatisation of the steel plant. Speaking on the occasion, she said the government has no right either to sell or hand over the public assets to private people.

The Modi government was planning to hand over the country to the private sector, he alleged. Time has come to launch an agitation by workers, youth, students, she said. Praising the steel plant workers for their agitation which was going on for the last 261 days, she said the agitation will be a role model for many other agitations in the country. She said the success of joint agitations will exert pressure on the government to change its attitude. She said it was workers and farmers who were building the nation and everyone should support the joint agitation by workers and farmers.

Pawan’s meeting today

Stage is set for Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s meeting near Kurmannapalem Junction on Sunday. Pawan Kalyan will arrive by 2 pm flight and will visit the relay hunger strike camp of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee and interact with the porata committee leaders. Later, he will address a meeting against privatisation of the steel plant. Porata committee leaders opine that Sunday’s meeting will be the biggest meeting and Jana Sena chief ’s message will set the tone for his party workers and followers to fight for the steel plant. The traffic police imposed curbs in view of a meeting to be addressed by Pawan Kalyan at the steel plant.

