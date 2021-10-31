Over 68% turnout in peaceful Badvel bypoll

By Express News Service

KADAPA/VIJAYAWADA: The polling in the by-election to the Badvel SC reserved Assembly constituency in Kadapa district was peaceful with 68.12 per cent of the voters casting their votes on Saturday.The voter turnout, however, was lesser, compared to the more than 76 per cent recorded in the 2019 Assembly election.

The polling, which began on a slow note under overcast conditions, gained pace as the sky cleared. Only 10 per cent of voters had turned up at polling booths during the initial two hours. However, the polling was brisk in the afternoon, and police had to intervene to implement Covid-appropriate behaviour as the queues lengthened.

Senior citizens and women were seen joining long queues in front of several booths. At a booth in Puttaipalle, a woman fell unconscious after waiting for a long period. She was provided first aid. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting YRSC MLA Dr G Venkatasubbaiah, in March. YSRC fielded Venkatasubbaiah’s wife Dr Sudha, while BJP had youth leader P Suresh as its candidate.

The TDP and Jana Sena Party opted out of the fray. Electronic voting machines that developed technical issues at three places were replaced before the polling commenced. The BJP accused YSRC of indulging in malpractice, saying it brought people from neighbouring constituencies to cast bogus votes in Atluru mandal. An altercation broke out between the workers of the rival parties after BJP activists prevented alleged outsiders from casting votes in Gopavaram. Police intervened and separated the workers. A similar incident was reported from S Venkatapuram village also.

Election officials removed a police sub-inspector, Chandrasekhar, from poll duty after he allegedly threatened BJP workers at Buttaipalle and Jogireddupalle villages. The officer was dropped from duty based on a complaint by the BJP.

Accusing the ruling YSRC of rigging the polls and recycling votes at several booths, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold re-polling in 103 booths.

“YSRC leaders, with the help of local police, resorted to re-cycling of votes en masse. They brought persons from adjacent villages and had them cast votes with fake identities,” Somu claimed in the letter to the ECI. He alleged that YSRC indulged in malpractice in 50 poling booths in Porumamilla mandal, 21 booths in B Kodur mandal and 24 booths in Atlur mandal.

Later, BJP national secretary and state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar said the YSRC resorted to unfair means fearing defeat due to anti-incumbency sentiments. “BJP demands re-polling in all booths where YSRC used bogus voters,” he demanded. The BJP candidate, P Suresh, complained to the returning officer at Kadapa that genuine voters were prevented from exercising their franchise. “The election process has become a farce,” he said.

Rubbishing the BJP charges, YSRC MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said the BJP was well aware that it would lose and hence was pointing fingers at his party. He said BJP had the indirect support of the TDP.

Reddy alleged that the TDP deployed its leaders as agents in polling booths where the BJP did not have any workers.The YSRC, which won the seat in 2019 elections by a margin of 44,734 votes, has been targeting to increase the margin to one lakh. The low turnout may dash the YSRC hope of a huge margin.

Re-poll sought

Accusing the YSRC of indulging in bogus voting, the BJP on Saturday wrote to the Chief Election Commission, seeking re-poll in 103 booths