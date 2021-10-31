Revolt against ‘looting’ government, says Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Calling upon the people to oppose and revolt against the ‘illegal and looting policies’ of the YSRC government, TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu asked who gave the right to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to collect Rs 15,000 tax from poor families for the houses given to them in the past.

Taking part in a road show in Kuppam municipal limits on the final-day of his two-day visit to his constituency on Saturday, Naidu urged people not to pay the tax. The TDP will come to power in the next elections and ensure free registrations to all the poor beneficiaries, he said. The TDP chief accused the government of collecting tax for the houses that were given during the times of NTR and Indira Gandhi. Naidu also flayed the State government’s liquor policy.

“Why only cash is accepted at the government liquor shops? Digital payments are being accepted even at pan shops these days. Undoubtedly, most of the liquor cash was going into the pockets of Jagan himself,” the TDP chief alleged.

Appealing to the women to reject the Jagan government’s policies since he was imposing tax even on toilets, he said while the TDP took the initiative and helped to construct toilets in all poor families’ houses, the YSRC regime has decided to collect Rs 40 per toilet. If a family has two toilets, then Rs 80 would be collected. Over Rs 60 to Rs 120 was being collected on garbage. The original Tughlaq collected tax on hair. ‘Jagan Tughlaq’ started collecting tax on garbage, Naidu alleged.