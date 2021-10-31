Special children learn and earn by painting diyas

Amrutha Kosuru By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The festival of lights is an occasion to celebrate for these special children who ‘learn and earn’ by painting diyas (earthen lamps).Since 2017, Diwali has turned out to be a bag of happiness for everyone at the Prajwal Vani Welfare Society (PVWS) as the festival brings together differently-abled children to paint diyas, pots and more. More than 100 special children paint diyas, decorative items and make candles ahead of the festival. The PVWS also aims at promoting an eco-friendly Diwali.

In fact, many children look forward to the festival every year so that they can show their artistic skills. D Kavita, a PVWS staffer, says the activities motivate children and their parents. “It makes them feel they can do wonders. It is a major confidence booster for them,” she adds. Dr KVL Suchitra Rao, PVWS founder, explains that the project is called ‘learning and earning’ and it is conducted annually. Many children learn to paint and showcase their artistic skills during the event.

“The profits are divided equally amongst children and many of them give the amount to their parents as their first earnings,” she asserts. A small desk to sell these items was set up in CMR Central on Saturday. Suchitra hopes more shopping malls and stores in the Port City will showcase the eco-friendly products for sale.

Suchitra says they also aim at promoting traditional potters ‘Kummaris’ and a green Diwali through the programme. “We will be surprised at the amount of effort the children put into the process. Some girls have come up with beautiful intricate designs and people find it difficult to believe that special children did the artwork,” she says.

Lavanya, one of the special children, explains how she came up with several colour combinations. “Any special child in the city can come and participate in the project. We will teach all the required skills. We are also looking for volunteers to help us in the sale of products,” Suchithra informed.

PVWS to take orders

The Prajwal Vani Welfare Society (PVWS) is open to taking orders for diyas and other products before Diwali. To place an order or volunteer in the sales, one can contact Suchitra Rao on mobile No. 9347973327. One can also visit the stall in CMR Central (ground floor) and but the eco-friendly clay diyas