State logs 349 new Covid infections, 545 recoveries, 2 deaths

Meanwhile, the highest daily surge of 67 infections was reported in Chittoor even as all other districts saw less than 50 cases each.

Published: 31st October 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

The overall infection tally rose to 20.34 lakh after over 2.75 crore sample tests conducted so far in Andhra Pradesh.

 Active Covid infections increased marginally in Andhra Pradesh (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh saw a further decline in its daily Covid growth as 349 infections emerged from over 35,000 samples tested in 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. The overall infections have now went past 20.66 lakh from a total of 2.94 crore sample tests.

According to the latest media bulletin by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari witnessed a steep fall in its one-day spike as only 48 new cases were reported as against over 150 a day ago.Meanwhile, the highest daily surge of 67 infections was reported in Chittoor even as all other districts saw less than 50 cases each.

Meanwhile, higher recoveries brought down the active caseload to 4,649. With 535 more patients getting cured, the gross recoveries went past 20.47 lakh. The active cases in East Godavari district, which were over 1,000 a day ago, came down to 970 even as four other districts have the figure in double digits with the lowest of 22 in Kurnool. 

Two more deaths were reported taking the gross fatalities to 14,369. One each death were reported from Krishna and Nellore districts.

