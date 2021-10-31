STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vice-Prez praises farmers for ensuring record food production during pandemic

Urging the farming community to bestow special attention on environmental protection, Venkaiah Naidu advised every farmer to accord importance to tree plantation and conservation of water. 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presents Rythu Nestham awards to a farmer at Swarna Bharati Trust in Vijayawada on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Stressing the importance of rural economy in the progress of the country, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said it is inextricably linked with the well-being of farmers.Praising farmers for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with frontline warriors during the pandemic by ensuring a record food grain production in the country, the V-P said the selfless service rendered by them is unforgettable. 

Presenting awards to the farmers, extension officials and journalists for their contribution to the field of agriculture at a function organised by Muppavarapu Foundation and Rythu Nestham at Swarna Bharath Trust  here on Saturday, he said recognising and rewarding meritorious people is part of the Indian culture. “It not only spurs the recipients of the awards to do better but also inspires others.”

Describing agriculture as a ‘yagna’, Venkaiah Naidu lauded Indian farmers for trying to adopt modern practices and for their remarkable achievement in feeding millions of people.Urging the farming community to bestow special attention on environmental protection, Venkaiah Naidu advised every farmer to accord importance to tree plantation and conservation of water. 

He said at a time when science and technology are driving the progress of the world, agriculture cannot lag behind and has to adopt modern scientific practices. “It is not the sole responsibility of the government to make agriculture profitable. Every stakeholder must come forward to enable the farmer to reap the benefits of modernisation,’’ he stressed. 

