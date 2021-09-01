1,115 fresh cases, 19 Covid deaths in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged another 1,115 new Covid infections from more than 52,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am with a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent.The total infections went past 20.14 lakh from the more than 2.66 crore samples tested so far in the State.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor reported the highest of 210 new infections taking its overall tally past 2.38 lakh.All the other districts reported less than 175 new infections while seven districts reported less than 100 cases with the lowest of nine in Kurnool.Nine districts of the State reported more cases when compared to Monday while Srikakulam’s overall tally went past 1.22 lakh.

A total of 1,265 recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries past 19.85 lakh with an overall recovery rate of 98.5 per cent. Four districts have more than 2,000 active cases contributing to more than half of the 14,693 active cases. Seven districts have less than 1,000 active cases while Anantapur and Kurnool have less than 100 active cases. East Godavari has the highest of 2,264 active cases while Kurnool has the lowest, 94 active cases.

Meanwhile, the fatalities in the past 24 hours were higher than Monday’s tally of 13.A total of 19 patients succumbed to the virus, taking the overall fatalities to 13,857 with an overall mortality rate of 0.68 per cent. Chittoor and Krishna districts accounted for four deaths each followed by three in Nellore, two each in Guntur and Prakasam and one each in East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari.Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Vizianagaram did not report a single death. Chittoor has the highest of 1,847 fatalities so far while Kadapa reported the lowest of 630 deaths.