STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

1,115 fresh cases, 19 Covid deaths in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, the fatalities in the past 24 hours were higher than Monday’s tally of 13

Published: 01st September 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged another 1,115 new Covid infections from more than 52,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am with a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent.The total infections went past 20.14 lakh from the more than 2.66 crore samples tested so far in the State.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor reported the highest of 210 new infections taking its overall tally past 2.38 lakh.All the other districts reported less than 175 new infections while seven districts reported less than 100 cases with the lowest of nine in Kurnool.Nine districts of the State reported more cases when compared to Monday while Srikakulam’s overall tally went past 1.22 lakh.

A total of 1,265 recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries past 19.85 lakh with an overall recovery rate of 98.5 per cent. Four districts have more than 2,000 active cases contributing to more than half of the 14,693 active cases. Seven districts have less than 1,000 active cases while Anantapur and Kurnool have less than 100 active cases. East Godavari has the highest of 2,264 active cases while Kurnool has the lowest, 94 active cases.

Meanwhile, the fatalities in the past 24 hours were higher than Monday’s tally of 13.A total of 19 patients succumbed to the virus,  taking the overall fatalities to 13,857 with an overall mortality rate of 0.68 per cent. Chittoor and Krishna districts accounted for four deaths each followed by three in Nellore, two each in Guntur and Prakasam and one each in East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari.Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Vizianagaram did not report a single death. Chittoor has the highest of 1,847 fatalities so far while Kadapa reported the lowest of 630 deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp