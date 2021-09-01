Andhra Pradesh: Inter online admissions from Sept 1-7

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh will commence the second phase of online admissions into two-year Intermediate courses (General and Vocational) in various colleges for the academic year 2021-22 from September 1 to 7.

BIE secretary V Ramakrishna on Tuesday said that over 2.6 lakh students had enrolled in the first phase of online admissions held between August 13 and 27. The seat allocation for the first phase will be done soon, he said, adding that those who are not satisfied with the seat allocation in the first phase may apply again in the second phase.

The details of the registration process and the ensuing procedures are made available on the website of board https://bie. ap.gov.in, as “Online Admissions 2021-22 (APOASIS) user manual”, the BIE secretary said.The registration and processing fee towards online application are as follows: OC / BC - `100 per student; SC & ST / PH - `50 per student.

“Facility to change the group that has already been opted is made available. Help-lines at both district and college levels are provided and students are encouraged to avail the facilities during the process of admission,” Ramakrishna said. Students and parents can clarify their queries related to admissions by contacting toll free number 1800 274 9868 round the clock, the BIE secretary explained.