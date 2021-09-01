Andhra Pradesh RTC cargo door delivery begins today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at overcoming the losses it incurred during the Covid pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is all set to launch door delivery under its cargo service on Wednesday.

Officials said the RTC will offer door delivery service to people on par with the private courier companies.

Since 2017, the Corporation is offering cargo transportation services for the public. The RTC currently runs its cargo services through the pick-up and booking counters set up in bus stations across the State.

With its revenue hitting hard due to the pandemic, the Corporation has decided to increase the volume of business in the cargo sector, by introducing door-to-door delivery of cargo.

At present, the RTC is operating its cargo services by utilising 10 tonnes capacity containers from 120 pick-up and booking counters set up in bus stations across the state. Taking advantage of the systematic capability, the higher authorities have decided to provide door delivery services at lower charges compared to private companies. A comprehensive survey was conducted by the officials on the market situation of cargo transport and door delivery services.

RTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that the corporation is fully equipped to provide door delivery services.“We have installed CCTV cameras at storage points at bus stations to ensure accountability. Tracking facility will be set up for parcels which will help the customers know the timing of arrival. Besides, insurance coverage will be provided and if the parcel is missed, the customer will be compensated,” Rao said.

The parcels will be delivered at the customer’s doorstep through agents.Elaborating further, Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that initially, parcels with a weight up to only 10 kg will be delivered in a radius of 10 km. Based on the response of customers, the Corporation will increase the distance and weight of the packages.Nearly 200 buses will be used for cargo services.“At present, the RTC is handling nearly 18,000 parcels daily, which earn it a revenue of `35 lakh. With the door delivery, we are expecting a revenue of `50 lakh per day,” the VC &MD said.