STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh RTC cargo door delivery begins today

RTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that the corporation is fully equipped to provide door delivery services.

Published: 01st September 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Officials said the RTC will offer door delivery service to people on par with the private courier companies.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at overcoming the losses it incurred during the Covid pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is all set to launch door delivery under its cargo service on Wednesday.

Officials said the RTC will offer door delivery service to people on par with the private courier companies.
Since 2017, the Corporation is offering cargo transportation services for the public. The RTC currently runs its cargo services through the pick-up and booking counters set up in bus stations across the State.
With its revenue hitting hard due to the pandemic, the Corporation has decided to increase the volume of business in the cargo sector, by introducing door-to-door delivery of cargo.  

At present, the RTC is operating its cargo services by utilising 10 tonnes capacity containers from 120 pick-up and booking counters set up in bus stations across the state. Taking advantage of the systematic capability, the higher authorities have decided to provide door delivery services at lower charges compared to private companies. A comprehensive survey was conducted by the officials on the market situation of cargo transport and door delivery services.

RTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that the corporation is fully equipped to provide door delivery services.“We have installed CCTV cameras at storage points at bus stations to ensure accountability. Tracking facility will be set up for parcels which will help the customers know the timing of arrival. Besides, insurance coverage will be provided and if the parcel is missed, the customer will be compensated,” Rao said.

The parcels will be delivered at the customer’s doorstep through agents.Elaborating further, Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that initially, parcels with a weight up to only 10 kg will be delivered in a radius of 10 km. Based on the response of customers, the Corporation will increase the distance and weight of the packages.Nearly 200 buses will be used for cargo services.“At present, the RTC is handling nearly 18,000 parcels daily, which earn it a revenue of `35 lakh. With the door delivery, we are expecting a revenue of `50 lakh per day,” the VC &MD said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh cargo door delivery
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp