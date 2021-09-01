Buggana calls on Sitharaman in Delhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath along with officials called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed various issues pertaining to the State.Speaking to mediapersons, Buggana said that they have discussed the international arbitration case of ANRAK aluminium company to find out an amicable solution to resolve the conflict by supplying bauxite to its plant in Visakhapatnam from other sources.

He also said that discussions are held with the Union Minister on establishment of Central institutions including Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and Indian Institute of Packaging, for which the State government has allocated lands.He further said that release of funds to Polavaram project is under progress.

Taking a dig at the TDP, Buggana said that the opposition party has resorted to damage the reputation of the State for getting political mileage. The acts of the TDP are damaging the credibility of AP and the party should be prepared to pay the price, he said.

Asserting that the government is being forced to make debts to extend welfare schemes to the poor, he said because of the decline in revenues due to the Covid, the government is making the borrowings. But the previous TDP regime made debts though there was no pandemic.