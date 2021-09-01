STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disha app helps girl, family reach home safely at night

It was raining heavily at the time and even the nearest mechanic shop failed to repair the car.

In middle of the night with nowhere to go, the girl pressed the SoS button on her mobile and within three minutes Maddipadu SI Y Nagraj and his staff reached the spot. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district superintendent of police Malika Garg has described Disha App as a wonderful weapon in the hands of women that can be used to save lives. She further emphasised the need for every woman to download it in their smart phones. She pointed out that the app came handy for a family to reach their destination safely.

A girl named Vaishnavi (18) from Cheemakurthi and four of her family members were returning from Singarayakonda temple on Monday night, when their car had a flat tyre. It was raining heavily at the time and even the nearest mechanic shop failed to repair the car.

In middle of the night with nowhere to go, the girl pressed the SoS button on her mobile and within three minutes Maddipadu SI Y Nagraj and his staff reached the spot and after understanding the situation, they immediately arranged an auto and ensured that the girl and her family reached Ongole bus stand safely. After reaching Chimakurthy, the family rang up the SI and thanked him for coming to their rescue.

