HC refuses to stay shifting of SHRC, Lokayukta offices

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Tuesday refused to give stay orders on shifting of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and Lokayukta offices to Kurnool. When a petition challenging the shifting of Lokayukta and SHRC came up for hearing, Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that the State government has already filed a counter on the issue in a similar petition filed earlier.

The Advocate General said that a Gazette had already been issued for shifting Lokayukta to Kurnool and the institution had already started functioning from there. The two Institutions had been functioning from Hyderabad after the bifurcation of the State. The Advocate General said the petitioner doesn’t have any right to say that the two institutions should be at Amaravati.HC adjourned the case for hearing after five weeks.