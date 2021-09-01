STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mind your language, Andhra Pradesh Minister tells Lokesh

Published: 01st September 2021 09:22 AM

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when TDP MLC and national general secretary Nara Lokesh made harsh comments against the Chief Minister during his visit to Polavaram project, Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu hit back at Lokesh for his “abusive language” against Jagan.“We do not have any objection if he visits Polavaram. But, he should mind his language. Criticism and comments are common in politics, but one should not cross limits,’’ Kanna Babu said at a press meet at Kakinada.

Kanna Babu said that Lokesh was speaking as if it was N Chandrababu Naidu who was instrumental in the Polavaram project. It was former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy who took necessary permissions for the project. After Rajasekhara Reddy, the successive governments have ignored the project, he said and alleged that Naidu during his tenure used the Polavaram project as an ATM.

“Lokesh has been trying to instigate people in the Polavaram region,’’ the minister alleged. “The problem of displaced victims existed even during the previous government and Naidu was silent regarding the project till 2017 only for his commissions,’’ he alleged. The State Cabinet has already approved to provide Rs 10 lakh to each displaced family and the state government has been moving forward with a definite plan to solve the issue. He reminded that the Naidu government built only 3,010 houses for displaced persons in five years.

