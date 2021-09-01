STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam TD leaders meets Shekhawat

They said the future of Veligonda, which is expected to supply irrigation water to 4.60 lakh acres and drinking water to 15 lakh people, is in limbo.

Published: 01st September 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders from Prakasam and Nellore districts met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Tuesday and appealed to him to list Veligonda under approved project in the Central Gazette as the same was mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

MLAs D Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Gottipati Ravi Kumar and E Sambasiva Rao, former MLAs Bollineni Rama Rao and Kandula Narayana Reddy, and others submitted a representation to the Union Minister to issue the renotification of the Gazette considering Veligonda as an approved project.

Speaking on the occasion, the TDP leaders said though the Centre gave six months time to raise objections on the issue mentioned in the Gazette, there was no response from the YSRC government.Even as the Telangana government objected to the release of Central funds to the project taking advantage of the Gazette in which Veligonda was listed as unapproved project, there was no response from the Andhra Pradesh government, they pointed out.

Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of resorting to instigating conflicts by doing justice to one region after mortgaging the interests of another, the TDP leaders rued that the inefficiency on part of the State government resulted in Veligonda project remaining still under works.They said the future of Veligonda, which is expected to supply irrigation water to 4.60 lakh acres and drinking water to 15 lakh people, is in limbo.

Veligonda project
The TDP leaders appealed to the Union minister to list Veligonda under approved project in the Central Gazette as the same was mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Prakasam Gajendra Singh Shekhawat BJP Veligonda Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp