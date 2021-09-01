Prakasam TD leaders meets Shekhawat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders from Prakasam and Nellore districts met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Tuesday and appealed to him to list Veligonda under approved project in the Central Gazette as the same was mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

MLAs D Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Gottipati Ravi Kumar and E Sambasiva Rao, former MLAs Bollineni Rama Rao and Kandula Narayana Reddy, and others submitted a representation to the Union Minister to issue the renotification of the Gazette considering Veligonda as an approved project.

Speaking on the occasion, the TDP leaders said though the Centre gave six months time to raise objections on the issue mentioned in the Gazette, there was no response from the YSRC government.Even as the Telangana government objected to the release of Central funds to the project taking advantage of the Gazette in which Veligonda was listed as unapproved project, there was no response from the Andhra Pradesh government, they pointed out.

Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of resorting to instigating conflicts by doing justice to one region after mortgaging the interests of another, the TDP leaders rued that the inefficiency on part of the State government resulted in Veligonda project remaining still under works.They said the future of Veligonda, which is expected to supply irrigation water to 4.60 lakh acres and drinking water to 15 lakh people, is in limbo.

Veligonda project

