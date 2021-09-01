Privileges panel to seek action against ex-MLA 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly Committee of Privileges has decided to recommend action against former TDP MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar for failing to appear before it to give explanation for his remarks against Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

As TDP state president and MLA K Atchannaidu gave prior information that he could not attend before the Committee for some reasons, the Committee asked him to appear before it on September 14.The committee, met under the chairmanship of Kakani Govardhan Reddy in the AP Legislature on Tuesday, took serious view over Ravi Kumar not appearing before it despite serving notices.

The committee resolved to prepare a report on the action to be taken against Ravi Kumar and to place it before the Assembly.The Privileges Committee also discussed the privileges notice against former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.