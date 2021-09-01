STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tomato just Rs 4.60 a kg at Kurnool market

Tomato farmers fear further decline in price in subsequent crop arrivals, seek remunerative price for produce

The tomato produce arrived Pathikonda two weeks earlier this season.

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: The price of tomato came crashing down to Rs 4.60 per kg at the wholesale market in Pathikonda  on Tuesday. Generally, tomato is priced at Rs 20 a kg on the first arrival of the produce to Pathikonda, which is the second largest market in the State. Normally, tomato produce arrives at Pathikonda when business at markets in Madanapalle, Gurramkonda, Kaligiri and Anantapur in the State and at markets in the neighbouring  States comes to an end by September.  

The tomato produce arrived Pathikonda two weeks earlier this season. The tomato business at other markets is yet to come to an end, which has led to more supply than demand, resulting in slump in the price. Tomato farmers are a worried lot as they fear further decline in the price in the subsequent crop arrivals may cause them a huge loss.

Speaking to TNIE, Pathikonda market yard secretary M Srinivasulu said, “There is a steady increase in arrival of tomato stocks for the past one week from various parts of Pathikonda, Alur, Yemmiganur and Adoni Assembly segments in the district. A total of 223 quintals of tomato arrived at the market on Tuesday. As a result, the price of tomato declined to Rs 4.60 a kg.”

Explaining the other reasons for the slump in the price, he said there were no tomato exports to other major markets as they have adequate stocks. Further, the quality of fresh arrival of stocks is inferior compared to the vegetable already in the market, he said. Ranga Reddy, a farmer from Hosuru village in Pathikonda mandal, said the price of tomato declines in October or December.

The tomato price had slumped even by September this season. “I have cultivated tomato in three acres thanks to good rainfall this season. The crop harvest is also good. I am expecting two more harvests in the coming months. If the price of tomato does not increase in the coming weeks, I will certainly incur huge loss,” he rued.Tomato is cultivated in around 10,000 hectares in Kurnool. The farmers invest. Rs 20,000 to  Rs 30,000 on the crop per acre. Generally, initial produce fetches them good price, but this year it seems not to be the case.

Crop raised in 10K ha

Tomato is cultivated in around 10,000 hectares in Kurnool. Generally, initial produce fetches farmers good price, but this year it seems not to be the case

TAGS
tomato Kurnool
