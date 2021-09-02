18 students, five teachers test COVID-19 positive in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The official machinery in Srikakulam district is on alert as at least 18 students and five teachers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 10 days alone. The rising trend of Covid cases emerging in schools is worrying parents and district officials.

After a government direction, 3,274 government schools resumed physical classes for 2,76,657 students across the district last month.

The officials maintain that classes are being held as per the government-issued standard operating protocols such as implementation of social distancing, mandatory thermal scanning and random testing.

District education officer K Pagadalamma said, “A total of 23 Covid-positive cases have emerged from schools in the past 10 days. The infected students and teachers were immediately asked to go under home quarantine.”

The schools that reported Covid infections are in Simmapeta and Lingalavalasa of Gara mandal, Laxminagar of Amadalavalasa mandal, Lukalam of Narasannapeta, Narayanapuram, Guravam, Peddamadi and Bavajipeta.