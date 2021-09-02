Andhra Pradesh: Active COVID caseload at 14,473 after 1,396 more recover; 1,186 new infections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 1,186 SARS-CoV-2 infections from 56,155 samples tested in 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am with a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent. The State, so far, has reported more than 20.15 lakh positives from a total of 2.66 crore sample tests.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari reported the highest of 175 new cases closely followed by 171 in Chittoor. In all, six districts registered over 100 new infections each, while the lowest of 13 emerged from Kurnool and Vizianagaram each. With 69 more infections, the overall cases in Visahkapatnam breached the 1.55 lakh mark.

Meanwhile, another 1,396 patients recovered taking the overall recoveries to 19.86 lakh with an overall recovery rate of 98.5 per cent. The active cases came down further to 14,473. Six districts have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 82 in Kurnool. The caseload in Guntur, which was in three digits on Tuesday, went up to 1,019.

The fatalities came down considerably in the past 24 hours. Ten persons died as against 19 on Tuesday taking the toll to 13,867. Krishna reported the highest of four fatalities followed by two in Nellore and one each in Chittoor, East Godavari, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts.