Andhra govt to reduce syllabus of classes 3 to 10 amid delayed reopening of schools due to COVID

The academic calendar of 2021-22 has also been condensed to 27 weeks from 31 and April 30, 2022 will be the last working day of schools, Commissioner of School Education V Chinna Veerabhadrudu said.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to reduce the syllabus of class 3 to 10 this academic year too in view of delayed reopening of schools due to Covid-19. For the academic year 2021-22, the syllabus of class 10 has been reduced by 20% and that of class 3 to 9 by 15%.

The academic calendar of 2021-22 has also been condensed to 27 weeks from 31 and April 30, 2022 will be the last working day of schools, Commissioner of School Education V Chinna Veerabhadrudu said on Wednesday.

The syllabus has been reduced to ease pressure on students as they have lost at least two months of the academic year. Schools reopened only on August 16 instead of mid-June due to the second wave of Covid. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) was asked to prepare the academic calendar keeping in view the delay in reopening of schools. Following the SCERT’s recommendation, the academic year 2021-22 has been condensed to 27 weeks and the syllabus of class 3 to 10 reduced.

In the previous academic year, the State government reopened schools on November 12 and the last working day was April 30. As the academic year 2019-20 began four months behind the schedule, the government had reduced the syllabus of class 1 to 10 by 30% to lessen burden on students. However, exams could not be held.

Academic calendar  condensed to 27 weeks from 31
The government had asked the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to prepare the academic calendar for 2021-22 keeping in view the delay in reopening of schools. Following the SCERT’s recommendation, the academic year 2021-22 has been condensed to 27 weeks and the syllabus of class 3 to 10 reduced. The Commissioner of School Education has sent a circular to all the RJDs and DEOs informing them of the reduction in syllabus and the academic calendar

