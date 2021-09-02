APSRTC launches door delivery of cargo services

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Wednesday launched door delivery under its cargo service.

On day one, the customers thronged all major bus stations across the State to transport their commodities through the cargo services offered by APSRTC.Parcels weighing between 1 kg and 10 kg will be delivered to the doorstep of the customers, within a radius of 10 km from the bus station.

The door delivery service will be available between 7 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 8 pm. The delivery charges have been fixed at an affordable price of Rs 15 plus GST for parcels up to 1 kg, Rs 25 plus GST from 1 kg to 6 kg and Rs 30 plus GST for the parcels weighing 6 to 10 kg, APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said

APSRTC inked pact with SBI to provide corporate salary packages for employees. Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and State Bank of India (SBI) DGM Rangarajan on Wednesday exchanged the agreement papers for offering corporate salary packages for the employees at a programme held at APSRTC House here.

Under the package, the insurance benefit to its employees will be increased from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh in case of the death of an employee. The families will get Rs 10 lakh more as per the new insurance package, Tirumala Rao said.

Ranga Rajan said as all the bank accounts of the employees are in SBI, the bank will have enough cash available for their day to day management. He expressed happiness for providing services to the employees working in APSRTC, BSNL and Railways through corporate salary packages.