STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC launches door delivery of cargo services

On day one, the customers thronged all major bus stations across the State to transport their commodities through the cargo services offered by APSRTC.

Published: 02nd September 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses ready to leave for Hyderabad, in Vijayawada

Image of APSRTC buses used for representational purposes. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Wednesday launched door delivery under its cargo service.

On day one, the customers thronged all major bus stations across the State to transport their commodities through the cargo services offered by APSRTC.Parcels weighing between 1 kg and 10 kg will be delivered to the doorstep of the customers, within a radius of 10 km from the bus station.

The door delivery service will be available between 7 am to 10  am and 5 pm to 8 pm. The delivery charges have been fixed at an affordable price of Rs 15 plus GST for parcels up to 1 kg, Rs 25 plus GST from 1 kg to 6 kg and Rs 30 plus GST for the parcels weighing 6 to 10 kg, APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said

APSRTC inked pact with SBI to provide corporate salary packages for employees. Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and State Bank of India (SBI) DGM Rangarajan on Wednesday exchanged the agreement papers for offering corporate salary packages for the employees at a programme held at APSRTC House here.
Under the package, the insurance benefit to its employees will be increased from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh in case of the death of an employee.  The families will get Rs 10 lakh more as per the new insurance package, Tirumala Rao said.

Ranga Rajan said as all the bank accounts of the employees are in SBI, the bank will have enough cash available for their day to day management. He expressed happiness for providing services to the employees working in APSRTC, BSNL and Railways through corporate salary packages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSRTC Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp