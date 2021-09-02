Balineni flags off nutrition rally

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Minister for Power Balineni Srinivasa Reddy along with Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy flagged off the National Nutrition Week rally on Wednesday.

He said the State government is doing its best to protect health of women and children..In this regard, the government is observing the National Mother and Children Nutrition Week (‘Matru Vandana Saptah’) from September 1 to 7, the minister added. The rally was organised by ICDS, Ongole.

The minister said that the government is conducting a week-long awareness campaign for women and children.

Collector Praveen Kumar, Ongole Municipal Corporation Mayor G Sujatha Joint Collector TS Chetan and others participated.