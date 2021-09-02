STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on alert amid heavy rain forecast

Guntur waterbodies overflowing; control rooms set up in Vizianagaram

Published: 02nd September 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

A road inundated by an overflowing lake in Guntur district’s Dachepalli on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Met department has warned of more rains across the State on Thursday. Heavy intensity rains are likely to occur at some places across the coastal region.

According to S Stella, director of Indian Meteorological Department-Amaravati, a trough is running from South Gujarat to South Coastal Andhra Pradesh between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above the mean sea level, which may result in heavy rains at isolated places.

Parts of the coastal Andhra may witness heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places while Rayalaseema can experience light to moderate rains on Thursday. With the Met department predicting heavy rains till September 4, Vizianagaram collector A Surya Kumar has asked the district administration to remain on alert. Control rooms have been set up to respond to problems reported by the people.

The control rooms set up are at Vizianagaram district collectorate (08922-236947), RDO office (08922-276888), Parvatipuram (08922-222236), Bhogapuram (8074400947) and Pusapatirega (7036763036) and at the fisheries department office, Vizianagaram (08922-273812).Meanwhile, Macherla and Pidiguralla areas in Guntur district had been receiving heavy rains for the past three days. Major lakes and ponds were brimming with rainwater and overflowing on the roads making day-to-day life difficult for people in the nearby villages.

Sivaru lake near Piduguralla overflowed. Water stuck on the railway track between Piduguralla and Tummalacheruvu was removed and the track was repaired immediately.Meanwhile, a person washed away in Katrapdu lake in Dachepalli. The police and rescue workers launched a search operation for him. The police inspected the areas and alerted the locals not to commute on specific roads, and asked them to inform the police in case of any emergency.

Moreover, paddy and chilli farmers in Piduguralla and Macherla are a worried lot as their fields were submerged in the rainwater causing serious damages to the standing crops. On Wednesday, the district recorded an average rainfall of 3.5 mm against the normal of 4.8 mm. The highest rainfall of 31.8 mm was recorded in Rentachintala.

Stella said the coastal Andhra received 4 per cent excess rainfall in August while Rayalaseema received 11 per cent deficit. From June to August, the State received 21 per cent excess rainfall, she said.

