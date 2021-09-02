Kisan Rail transports 2,000 tonnes of onions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has operated seven Kisan Rail rakes from Tadepalligudem in August. Starting from August 21, the Kisan Rail trains left with 2,110 tonnes of onions from Tadepalligudem towards Howrah, Changsari, Malda Town and Jorhat, fetching a revenue of Rs 93 lakh to the division.

The Business Development Unit (BDU) team of Vijayawada Division has elucidated the various schemes and concessions available for transportation of goods through rail.Kisan Rail from Tadepalligudem gave a 50 per cent tariff concession/ subsidy for transporting onions worth Rs 45 lakh.

It is expected that around 30 rakes of Kisan Rail services will be loaded in the coming months adding a revenue of Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 crore. DRM Shivendra Mohan appealed to the farmers and traders to utilize Kisan Rail services.