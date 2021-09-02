Sajjala refutes allegations on pensions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Brushing aside the allegations that the State government is cutting down social security pensions, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the state has been spending three times the amount spent by the previous government on pensions and the reports that it was trying to cut down the pensions was an attempt to mislead the people.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, he said while Rs 500 crore was spent during the previous government towards pensions to 39 lakh people, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is spending Rs 1,500 crores to 60 lakh pensioners, which shows the quantum leap and calls the bluff of the propaganda of the section of media that supports the Opposition patty.

Sajjala added that the date and disbursement of pensions was uncertain during the TDP rule, but in the present government, the amount is given on the first day of every month at the doorstep of beneficiaries. “To ensure transparency, we are weeding out ineligible people,” he said. “The government is weeding out ineligible candidates from the pension list and putting a check on malpractices. The government has removed the 2-3 month lump sum scheme for those residing in other states,’’ he said.

He made it clear that all those staying in other States have to come within the first week of each month to avail the pension.The State government has been providing pensions on a saturation basis with over 98 per cent of disbursement rate. He said that the government has been spending almost Rs 1,500 crore every month on pensions, which is almost three times higher than that of the previous government.

He advised the TDP leaders to come forward and provide suggestions for better implementation of the scheme rather than blaming the government with false accusations.He gave the data on the power sector dues which were coming down due to the measures taken by Jagan. Sajjala added that the government was paying interest to a tune of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 crore towards the loans raised by the Chandrababu Naidu government.