100-bed ICU complex launched at Ongole GGH

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 100-bed intensive care unit (ICU) complex, built at Rs 5 crore, was launched at Ongole government general hospital (RIMS). Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy along with the Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy inaugurated the complex.

Srinivasa Reddy said the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is attempting to provide the best medical infrastructural facilities in all government hospitals through the Nadu-Nedu programme by spending crores on the modernisation and renovation works.

He appealed to the people to donate money for the development of the hospitals.MP Srinivasulu Reddy requested philanthropists to extend support to the government in developing necessary infrastructural facilities in all the government hospitals by donating generously.

The minister and the MP also praised the collector and other officials for establishing the new ICU complex in a short period.Collector Praveen Kumar said, “Apart from the sanctioned Rs 5 crore, several people also donated for the ICU complex and it will stand as an exemplary facility.”