STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

A new dawn in lives of 5,924 addicts 

Motivational enhancement, detoxification and family counselling play a key role in treating alcoholics and drug addicts, said Prof Nageswar Rao. 

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

The de-addiction centre at Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati | Madhav K

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The de-addiction centre on the premises of Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital has treated 5,924 people addicted to alcohol and drugs in the last 15 months. The centre set up on May 26, 2020, has an inpatient wing with a capacity of 15 and its staff strength is 10. The 21-day treatment given by the Centre to addicts has proved to be effective. Generally, seven to eight counselling sessions are conducted for addicts to make them shun alcohol and drugs. 

“The centre offers treatment to all kinds of addictions. A group therapy programme will be conducted at the centre on 15th of every month. As many as 5,924 addicts have been successfully treated so far and they are  leading a new life. Family counselling is also part of the treatment to alcohol and drug addiction,” said Prof Nageswar Rao, Deputy Superintendent and HoD of Psychiatry. 

People addicted to alcohol, drugs and tobacco products visit the centre from various parts of Chittoor district. A majority of them are in the age group of 25-45. Medical officer R Manasa and counsellors G Murali, B Mukunda Naidu and S Ramanaiah constantly monitor the condition of patients admitted to the centre. Ruia Resident Medical Officer EB Devi oversees its functioning.

Documentaries on life stories of reformed addicts are also screened at the centre to motivate addicts to start a new life after shunning alcohol and drugs. Motivational enhancement, detoxification and family counselling play a key role in treating alcoholics and drug addicts, said Prof Nageswar Rao. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
family counselling detoxification Motivational enhancement
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp