A new dawn in lives of 5,924 addicts 

D Surendra Kumar

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The de-addiction centre on the premises of Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital has treated 5,924 people addicted to alcohol and drugs in the last 15 months. The centre set up on May 26, 2020, has an inpatient wing with a capacity of 15 and its staff strength is 10. The 21-day treatment given by the Centre to addicts has proved to be effective. Generally, seven to eight counselling sessions are conducted for addicts to make them shun alcohol and drugs.

“The centre offers treatment to all kinds of addictions. A group therapy programme will be conducted at the centre on 15th of every month. As many as 5,924 addicts have been successfully treated so far and they are leading a new life. Family counselling is also part of the treatment to alcohol and drug addiction,” said Prof Nageswar Rao, Deputy Superintendent and HoD of Psychiatry.

People addicted to alcohol, drugs and tobacco products visit the centre from various parts of Chittoor district. A majority of them are in the age group of 25-45. Medical officer R Manasa and counsellors G Murali, B Mukunda Naidu and S Ramanaiah constantly monitor the condition of patients admitted to the centre. Ruia Resident Medical Officer EB Devi oversees its functioning.

Documentaries on life stories of reformed addicts are also screened at the centre to motivate addicts to start a new life after shunning alcohol and drugs. Motivational enhancement, detoxification and family counselling play a key role in treating alcoholics and drug addicts, said Prof Nageswar Rao.