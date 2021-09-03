STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Less than 1,000 active Covid cases in six districts 

The remaining 11 districts reported less than 200 cases while six districts reported less than 100 new infections with the lowest of 13 in Vizianagaram.

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State witnessed an upward trend in new Covid cases by registering 1,378 infections from more than 59,000 infections in the past 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am with a positivity rate of 2.3 per cent. The total number of samples tested in the State have now crossed 2.67 crore out of which 20.16 lakh tested positive for the virus. East Godavari district reported the highest of 242 new infections followed by 219 in Chittoor.

The remaining 11 districts reported less than 200 cases while six districts reported less than 100 new infections with the lowest of 13 in Vizianagaram.Six districts reported more cases when compared to Thursday while the fresh spike saw the overall cases in East Godavari breach 2.86 lakh mark, the highest among all the States, while Krishna district’s tally surpassed 1.14 lakh.

A total of 1,139 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries past 19.88 lakh with a recovery rate of 98.6 per cent. The active cases stood at 14,702 with six districts having less than 1,000 active cases. East Godavari has the highest of 2,288 active cases while Kurnool has the lowest of 87 active cases.

