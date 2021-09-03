STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State gives Rs 1,124 crore push for MSMEs, mills

The State government will release Rs 1,124 crore as incentives to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), textile and spinning mills, on Friday.

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

MSME

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government will release Rs 1,124 crore as incentives to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), textile and spinning mills, on Friday.While MSMEs will get a Rs 440 crore push, textile and spinning mills will be allotted Rs 684 crore. 

Announcing the decision in a media release on Thursday, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the State government is providing the incentives, despite a decline in revenues, to MSMEs to avoid the closure of industries and also to ensure continuation of employment.

Reddy recalled that the government had released Rs 450.27 crore and Rs 453.64 crore to MSMEs under the Restart package in May and June, 2020, for the smooth functioning of industries and for providing job security to employees.

Asserting that the chief minister is committed to sustainable industrialisation of the State with special emphasis on the MSME sector, the minister said the State government had initiated a slew of measures for supporting the vertical.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that the government announced the Industrial Development Policy 2020-23, extending various incentives for establishing industries, with special emphasis on MSMEs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Small and Medium Enterprises MSME Mekapati Goutham Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp