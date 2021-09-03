STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD donors urged to go for natural farming

The practice of honouring the donors for their contributions once a year before the annual brahmotsavams at Tirumala by the TTD commenced in 2014. 

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Appreciating the services of vegetable donors to the millions of devotees of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, TTD additional EO AV Dharma Reddy urged the former to encourage natural farming and grow chemical-free vegetables. 

Speaking to them at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday, the official extended gratitude to all the 14 vegetable donors who hail from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karanataka, and have been donating vegetables worth lakhs of rupees every month to Mathrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC), at Tirumala without interruption since 2004. 

The practice of honouring the donors for their contributions once a year before the annual brahmotsavams at Tirumala by the TTD commenced in 2014.The TTD has now decided to serve more varieties of curries to the visiting pilgrims, with separate menus for morning and evening meals. Dharma Reddy asked the donors to supply vegetables as per the menu requested by the Annaprasadam wing of the TTD. As of today, 90 units are being prepared per day at MTVAC (one unit equals to servings for 250 pilgrims). 

To meet this requirement, the Annaparasadam wing requires 48 kgs of each vegetable per unit. The vegetable donors also expressed their immense pleasure for being a part of the massive service of Annaprasadam activity of TTD for the past one-and-a-half decade and readily agreed to supply the vegetables as per TTD’s requirement.They also assured that they would encourage organic cultivation using desi cow products. As sought by Additional EO, they also agreed up to supply 500 bananas each day to SRIVANI Trust.

SVBC Kannada channel launch soon

TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Thursday said Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) in Kannada will be launched in October. Jawahar Reddy visited the Sri Venkateswara temple at Vaiyyalikaval in Bengaluru, where he was received with Purna Kumbha honours and rendered Veda Ashirvachanam. The EO and SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar visited the premises of SVBC Kannada channel SVBC CEO was asked to prepare programmes on sankeertans of Saint Purandara Dasa for the channel launch

Deadline for admissions extended
The TTD has extended the deadline to apply for admissions to its Veda pathashalas for the 2021-22 academic year, till September 15. Earlier, the TTD had invited applications from eligible candidates who have completed traditional thread ceremony and relevant educational qualifications. Details can be found at www.tirumala.org.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTD natural farming
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp