Vijayasai refutes charges on land grabbing

Vijayasai said he was looking after north Andhra affairs as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:44 AM

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy (R) (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Refuting the allegation of Opposition parties that he has been interfering in land issues in Visakhapatnam, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday said he has no land or sites in Visakhapatnam. He, however, said he will settle in Visakhapatnam in the future. 

Vijayasai said he was looking after north Andhra affairs as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.Speaking after paying tributes to former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy here, the MP said he has no interest in money or land. He said government land should belong to the poor people, but not leaders. He said he already asked the officials to take stringent action if anyone indulges in encroachment of land by taking his name. 

“I would soon bring out two toll free numbers and people can lodge complaints and grievances. Action will be taken after conducting proper enquiry,’’ he said. He said development of Visakhapatnam was only his objective and asked people not to believe the charges being made against him. 

Earlier, speaking after paying tributes to Rajasekhara Reddy, he said welfare schemes introduced by YSR were role models for other States.Jagan Mohan Reddy who is following in the footsteps of his father has been ensuring good governance to people, he said. 

