YSR is still alive in the hearts of people: Jagan 

By Express News Service

KADAPA/VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Thursday paid rich tributes to his father and former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in Kadapa on his 12th death anniversary. He participated in a prayer meeting held at the YSR Ghat along with his family members, relatives, ministers, MPs, MLAs and well wishers.

Later, he offered floral tributes and paid homage at the memorial along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy, mother YS Vijayamma, sister YS Sharmila, TTD chairperson YV Subba Reedy and others.Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister posted an emotional message on the occasion. He said his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy is still in the hearts of the people as a member of their household, even though he physically left 12 years ago. “His inspiration is the driving force of every step and every thought of mine,” Jagan wrote on Twitter.

Deputy Chief Ministers Amzad Basha, Narayana Swamy, District in-charge Minister Adimulapu Suresh, MPs YS Avinash Reddy, Gorantla Madhav, Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, MLAs, MLCs were among those who paid tributes at YSR Ghat.

Meanwhile, rich tributes were paid to YSR at the party office in Tadepalli. Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Rajashekhara Reddy was a man of principles, who strived hard for the development of weaker sections across the State and left an indelible imprint in the hearts of Telugu people. Implementing various welfare schemes for the poor, YSR left his distinct mark by bringing in revolutionary reforms in health, education, and welfare sectors, he said. Jagan has been carrying forward the legacy of his father and creating a new history in governance, he said.