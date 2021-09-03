YSRC misrule, policies dented AP brand image, alleges Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The mindless and destructive policies of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regime has taken the State back by 20 years in the past 2.5 years, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu alleged, saying the demolitions, violations and lawlessness have made Andhra Pradesh lose its positive brand image.

Addressing a meeting of TDP’s Parliament and Assembly constituency leaders on Thursday, Naidu said the chief minister had become intolerant of criticism and voices questioning his regime’s unlawful activities. The State’s debts have crossed Rs 5.35 lakh crore, Naidu said, adding that no development projects are being taken up in AP. He urged his party leaders to highlight the failures of Jagan.

He accused the ruling party of drawing ‘sadistic pleasure like demons’ by not clearing the pending bills of NREGS works. Naidu accused YSRC MP Vijay Sai Reddy of land grabbing in Visakhapatnam. He also accused Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy of threatening everyone as if he was the State DGP. The TDP chief said the police were not abiding by the laws and the Constitution. He demanded the police to stop implicating TDP leaders in fake SC, ST atrocities cases.