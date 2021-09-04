STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jilledubanda reservoir tender to be floated soon

As per the tender documents, the works, which are a part of Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanti phase-II, are estimated to cost Rs 609 crore.

Published: 04th September 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State water resources department will float tenders for the investigation, design and construction of Jilledubanda reservoir near Mudigubba of Anantapur district once the bid documents are cleared by the judicial preview. As per the tender documents, the works, which are a part of Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanti phase-II, are estimated to cost Rs 609 crore.

Officials said the documents were sent for judicial preview on August 27 and that the tenders are likely to be floated later this month or early next month once the observations and recommendations are given by the commission. After the reverse tendering process and once awarded, the project is expected to be completed in 36 months.   

According to the revised administrative sanction given by the department last month, the work includes construction of Jilledubanda reservoir near Mudigubba including the construction of two off-take sluices, surplus weir and off-take-cum-cross regulator on Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti main canal at 377.1th-km along with distributary system including construction of cross masonry and cross drainage works in Mudigubba, Bathalapalli, Tadimarri and Dharmavaram mandals of Anantapur district. 

