Lokesh flays govt over FDI inflows since Oct 2019

The State, which got investments worth Rs 2,577 crore between October 2019 and June 2021, was ranked fifth under the previous government, he said. 

Published: 04th September 2021

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh blamed the Jagan government’s alleged anti-industry policies for Andhra Pradesh falling to the 13th place in the country in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows by June this year. The State, which got investments worth Rs 2,577 crore between October 2019 and June 2021, was ranked fifth under the previous government, he said. 

During 2018-19, AP stood fourth by attracting Rs 19,671 crore and competed with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Now it is among the lesser performing States, he said.In a statement issued on Friday, Lokesh observed that Tamil Nadu got an FDI of Rs 30,078 crore, Karnataka Rs 1.49 lakh crore and Telangana Rs 17,709 crore from October 2019 to June 2021.

“In this period, AP got Rs 2,577 crore followed by Madhya Pradesh Rs 2,233 crore and Kerala Rs 2,154 crore. AP is steadily losing its credibility and investments due to the unconstitutional and lawless policies of the YSRC regime.”“...the CM and his Industries Minister should realise that their face value will not bring investments. Only peace, stability and positive policies will ensure FDI inflows,” he remarked.

