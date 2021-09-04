STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prakasam police arrest accused, recover 21 motorcycles

Published: 04th September 2021 08:48 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police have arrested an accused for lifting motorcycles on Friday. They recovered 21 motorcycles worth Rs 11 lakh from his possession. Addressing mediapersons on Friday, district SP Malika Garg identified the accused as Dudekula Khaleel (28) alias Gunnu, of Cumbham village. Under the direction of Ongole Taluk CI Srinivasa Reddy and his team arrested the accused at the North Bypass Junction, Ongole on Friday. 

From May onwards, she said the accused stole seven motorcycles in Ongole Taluk PS, two in the Ongole-I Town, seven in Guntur-Kothapet area, two in Mangalagiri Rural PS limits, one each in Guntur Nagarampalem PS,  Vijayawada-Krishna Lanka PS and Markapur-Town PS limits. 

Garg said that he was involved in motorcycle thefts at Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Mahaboob Nagar, Vijayawada, Giddaluru, Narasaraopet police stations. The accused was involved in 14 motorcycle thefts—two cases in Nellore district, two cases in Kurnool district, one case in Guntur Rural district and five cases in Guntur Urban district. Out of 14 cases the accused was involved in, he was convicted in four cases, acquitted in three cases and the remaining are under trial.

