Rain wreaks havoc in AP, one dead

Car with 4 people was washed away after culvert on stream collapsed due to heavy rains

Published: 04th September 2021 08:51 AM

Clogged roads caused inconvenience to commuters in Vijayawada on Friday (L) Roads damaged in the rains at Gollapalli Thanda in Anantapur | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR/KADAPA/VIJAYAWADA: One person died and another person is feared drowned, after the car in which they were travelling was washed away in a stream at Gollapalle in Talupula mandal in Anantapur district in the early hours on Friday. Following heavy rains that lashed Kadiri region in the district, a culvert on the stream collapsed leading to the unfortunate mishap. 

Babajan (21) along with his father Hussan Basha, a former counsellor in Kadiri town, their driver Rafiq (36) and an were on their way to collect Babajan’s certificates, who had recently completed B. Pharm. While Babajan died on the spot, the car driver Rafiq is feared to have drowned. Hussain and another person managed to get to safety after the vehicle washed away 300 metres from the culvert.

There  was heavy traffic between Kadiri and Pulivendula, as the road which connects both the towns was badly damaged. Police regulated traffic to ensure no mishaps occurred. Meanwhile, water in five tanks in the region breached, inundating houses in low level areas. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. 
Widespread rains in Kadapa district saw several water bodies in the district brimming with water. Heavy rains in Kadiri-Pulivendula region saw Papagni river in spate. Several low lying areas along the river were inundated. The overflowing Kaleti Vagu in Chakrayapet mandal disrupted vehicular traffic.

As the gates of Pincha project were lifted, water from Galti stream was discharging water into Papagni river, which in turn brought flood water to Penna river at Veer apunayunipalle.The district administration set up a control room (08565-240066) at Rajampet sub collector’s officer to extend help.Heavy rains also lashed  Vijayawada, Eluru and a few other places on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, disrupting normal life.In Vijayawada, a brief spell of heavy rain at around 6 am inundated low lying areas. At some places, commuters had a tough time as roads had turned into streams. 

Heavy rains likely in parts of AP over next four days

The IMD forecast indicates that another low-pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around September 6 (Monday) and under the influence of the conditions leading to the formation of the low-pressure area, heavy rains are likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Rayalaseema region for next four days. In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, highest rainfall of 13 cm was reported in Eluru of WG district. One to seven centimeters of rain was reported from several places in coastal districts and Rayalaseema region.

Flood level raises to 30 m in Polavaram dam

Water level at Polavaram upper cofferdam was recorded at 30 metres and is expected to rise further in the coming two days. Around 19 villages were cut off from Polavaram. The Kottur causeway also submerged due to the backwaters affecting road connectivity to villages in Velerupadu in West Godavari. In East Godavari, several villages were inundated in Devipatnam mandal.

