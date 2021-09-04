STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six plants to be set up in dist, O2 tanks constructed at Guntur GGH, Tenali

This apart, tanks have been erected at Guntur GGH and Tenali hospitals to store the liquid oxygen.

Published: 04th September 2021 08:51 AM

An oxygen plant at Guntur GGH | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As several Covid-19 patients faced problems due to oxygen shortage during the second wave, the Guntur district administration will construct six oxygen plants on the premises of government hospitals in the district. 

As a part of it, two 1,000 per minute liquid capacity oxygen plants are being constructed at Guntur GGH and one at Tenali. This apart, 500 LPM capacity oxygen plants are being constructed at Bapatla, Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, and Gorantla fever hospitals.  Each plant is being set up at a cost of Rs  1.2 crore, the officials said. 

These plants would extract oxygen from the air through the Pressure Swing Adsorption mechanism. The two air compressors set up in the plant will absorb the compressed air and filter it. gets filtered. The air passes through the molecular sieves, where nitrogen is absorbed by zeolite, increasing oxygen concentration up to 95 per cent. Out of the molecular sieve, the oxygen produced is sent through the buffer tank via a multi-function block.

Nitrogen is released via a silent escape and forced back outside. The purified oxygen will be stored in the tanks with a capacity of two kiloliters. This apart, tanks have been erected at Guntur GGH and Tenali hospitals to store the liquid oxygen. The officials are making arrangements to complete  the construction of the plants and get them into use by this month-end. 

