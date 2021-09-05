STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra government appoints 481 directors in 47 corporations 

Government continues social engineering, women get 52% posts while 58% posts go to SCs, STs, BCs, minorities.

Published: 05th September 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday, September 5, 2021, appointed 481 directors in 47 various corporations. Out of the newly-appointed directors, 52 per cent are women, and the government ensured social balance in the appointments with SCs STs, BCs and minorities getting 58 per cent share. “Once again, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy showed what social justice means, as evident from the appointment of 481 directors for different corporations in the State,” Government advisor and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had personally made these appointments by considering all the aspects in a most transparent way that fulfils the dream of empowering weaker sections.  The previous government had never taken up such a task and a major chunk went to upper castes, he pointed out. 

He said giving 52 per cent of the posts to women clearly shows the sincerity of the government towards women empowerment in every sphere. “Chandrababu Naidu has used BCs, SCs, STs and minorities only as a vote bank. Unlike Chandrababu, Jagan always strives for the upliftment of weaker sections and wants to bring them to the forefront, where they can be part of the decision-making,” he said. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that as always, the Chief Minister has given a lion’s share to the women, reflecting true empowerment.  

Govt advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, minister Venu Gopala Krishna in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

She recalled that the Chief Minister had given priority to women in nominated posts, State cabinet and even provided the schemes like Aasara, Cheyutha, Ammavodi focussing to empower women. All the 31 lakh house site pattas were given in the name of women, she pointed out. “We have a chief minister who treats every woman as his own sibling and lends a helping hand for their growth as evident from the plethora of welfare and development schemes for women,” she said. 

Speaking on the occasion, minister for BC Welfare, Ch Venugopala Krishna said that the previous TDP government had betrayed BCs and used them only as a vote bank during elections. He said Jagan has stood by the weaker sections and provided almost Rs 1,04,240 crore through DBT and another `1,40,438 crore through non-DBT schemes benefitting SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. Jagan, who has a grasp of the difficulties faced by different communities and different sections of people, as he interacted with them during his padayatra, has been making policies and initiating measures, always keeping the needs of these groups in mind. MP Nandigam Suresh and MLA  Meruga Nagarjuna lauded the Chief Minister for ensuring social justice and  giving priority to the weaker sections and women. 

