STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gang poses as cops on Andhra highway, robs jeweller, friends of Rs 50 lakh and car

The accused insisted the merchants speak to their senior officer and the DSP ordered them to do it. As soon as the victims stepped down from the car, the accused immediately got into it and sped off.

Published: 05th September 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

For representational purposes. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a highway robbery which came to light on Saturday, September 4, 2021, a gang of four miscreants posing as policemen robbed Rs 50 lakh cash and sped off in the victims’ car. This incident occurred on Friday night near Santhi Nagar village in the Gudluru mandal limits. According to Kandukur Circle Inspector V Sriram, a gold merchant Chiranjeevi along with his three friends started from SPSR Nellore to Vijayawada to purchase gold jewellery. In this regard, they carried cash worth Rs 50 lakh with them.  

When the car reached the Shanti Nagar village on the highway, a jeep blocked their way, stopping the victims’ car. Four unknown persons dressed as policemen came to the victims. They introduced themselves as police officials who arrived on a tip-off that they were carrying black money and that they (the accused) came there to check the documentation. 

The accused insisted the merchants speak to their senior officer and the DSP ordered them to do it. No sooner did the victims step down from the car, the accused immediately got into it and sped off. 
“Though the victims tried to chase the accused, they couldn’t. They filed a complaint in the Gudlur police station on Friday night. We have deployed search parties to trace the whereabouts of the accused and soon we will catch them,” Circle Inspector Sri Ram said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh robberies Highway robbery Santhi Nagar village Gudluru SPSR Nellore Vijayawada
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp