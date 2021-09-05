Gang poses as cops on Andhra highway, robs jeweller, friends of Rs 50 lakh and car

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a highway robbery which came to light on Saturday, September 4, 2021, a gang of four miscreants posing as policemen robbed Rs 50 lakh cash and sped off in the victims’ car. This incident occurred on Friday night near Santhi Nagar village in the Gudluru mandal limits. According to Kandukur Circle Inspector V Sriram, a gold merchant Chiranjeevi along with his three friends started from SPSR Nellore to Vijayawada to purchase gold jewellery. In this regard, they carried cash worth Rs 50 lakh with them.

When the car reached the Shanti Nagar village on the highway, a jeep blocked their way, stopping the victims’ car. Four unknown persons dressed as policemen came to the victims. They introduced themselves as police officials who arrived on a tip-off that they were carrying black money and that they (the accused) came there to check the documentation.

The accused insisted the merchants speak to their senior officer and the DSP ordered them to do it. No sooner did the victims step down from the car, the accused immediately got into it and sped off.

“Though the victims tried to chase the accused, they couldn’t. They filed a complaint in the Gudlur police station on Friday night. We have deployed search parties to trace the whereabouts of the accused and soon we will catch them,” Circle Inspector Sri Ram said.