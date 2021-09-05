STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guntur athlete hopes to bag medal at Olympics   

Shaik Abdullah has been participating in several district level and State-level competitions and has won several medals in sprint events.

Published: 05th September 2021 07:28 AM

The Olympic flag

The Olympic flag (File Photo | AP)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Shaik Abdullah (22), of Vinukonda from Guntur district won a gold medal in Men’s 5,000 metres marathon by crossing the finish line in 15 minutes and 20 seconds in the 3rd South Asian Rural Games held in Bhutan earlier this month. Abdullah was fond of running since childhood, but never thought of it as a career. While studying in high school, his physical education teachers, recognising his talent, encouraged him to participate in district-level competitions. After winning his first competition at the age of 15, he realised his calling.  

Shaik Ahmad resident of Vinukonda
won the gold medal at the South
Asian Rural Youth Games 2021
in Bhutan | Express

Since then he has been participating in several district level and State-level competitions and has won several medals. He also bagged two gold medals and trophies at Youth Rural Games and sports competitions and  two gold medals at international level competitions in Nepal. 

Abdullah told TNIE that nothing would have been possible without the support of his coaches and parents. “Like most middle-class parents, my parents—Shaik Allabhakshi and Fathima—told me that I must concentrate on studies instead of sports. They thought that it would be good if I settled in a job instead of trying my luck at sports. But once I started winning competitions and our neighbours and others started recognising and appreciating me, they started supporting me,’’ he said. 

“Now my younger siblings are also interested in sports and my parents are supporting both of them, he said. “I hope that all parents understand the zeal of their children towards sports and support them to excel in their passion,’’ Abdullah said.

He practices for five to six hours daily. “I have trials next month for nationals. Once I get selected, it will pave my way for Asian Games in 2023. My ultimate goal is to win a medal in the Olympics. It will inspire many children, who like me also can get to nail one’s discipline in sports and win medals for the country,” he added.  

