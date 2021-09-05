STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Patients in Vizag's King George Hospital heave a sigh of relief after 3 days of water shortage

Water supply was disrupted as a 40-year-old pipeline got damaged. Despite the best efforts of the KGH administration, water supply could not be restored, forcing them to arrange water tankers.

Published: 05th September 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Long queue of patients and attendants before water tanker at the blocks where water supply was hampered at KGH in Vizag on Saturday. (Photo | I G Satyanarayana)

Long queue of patients and attendants before water tanker at the blocks where water supply was hampered at KGH in Vizag on Saturday. (Photo | I G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Patients and their attendants, who had a harrowing experience for three days due to breakdown of water supply at King George Hospital, heaved a sigh of relief finally as a new pipeline was laid to replace the damaged one at 7.45 pm on Saturday. Long queues of patients and attendants carrying buckets were witnessed before the tankers at the blocks where water supply was hampered following breakdown in the water supply main pipeline at the KGH main gate on Thursday afternoon.

Water shortage impacted patients and attendants at KGH as they ran from pillar to post for three consecutive days. Water supply was disrupted as a 40-year-old pipeline got damaged. Despite the best efforts of the KGH administration, water supply could not be restored, forcing them to arrange water tankers. 

Condition of the patients was pathetic as they  struggled to get a bucketful of water. Though the KGH administration deployed a good number of tankers, they were not enough to meet the needs of the patients and their attendants. A patient said they did not get enough water for their daily chores at the hospital ward and such a situation was never experienced in KGH. He said some people made a killing by collecting money for supplying water.

KGH RMO Bindu said water supply was restored finally as a new pipeline was laid with the help of engineers of GVMC water supply department. She said though they have taken all steps to ensure sufficient water supply, it was not enough. 

GVMC tankers did not have motors which have capacity to lift water to tanks mounted on the terrace of the blocks. Hence, water was carried in drums and buckets on all the three days and filled underground sumps to meet urgent needs, Bindu said. She said they ensured continuous water supply to the emergency ward.  Only elective cases were postponed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
King George Hospital Visakhapatnam Vizag hospital Hospital water shortage
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp