Permit outdoor celebration on Vinayaka Chaviti: Andhra BJP chief Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state chief Somu Veerraju has written an open letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urging the latter to permit public celebration of Vinayaka Chaviti duly following COVID-19 protocol. Accusing the YSRC regime of taking a unilateral decision, Somu said that the BJP suspects a conspiracy behind the move, which has hurt the sentiments of Hindus who account for the majority of population.

“The government should immediately ssuspend the publicity that public processions and immersion programmes should not be held. Your decision to restrict public celebration and directive to make the festival indoors due to the pandemic is hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Instead of restricting, you could have announced that the celebrations could be held by following COVID protocol. The BJP suspects that there is a conspiracy behind the unilateral decision of yours,” he said. Somu reminded that the government wanted to hold local body elections when Covid cases were rising.