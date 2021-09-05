STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Set up Agama Salaha Mandali: Sarada Peetham seer to Andhra government

Sarada Peetham head seer Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati also said steps should be taken to protect encroached temple lands. 

Published: 05th September 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visiting Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinna Mushidiwada.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visiting Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinna Mushidiwada. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sarada Peetham head seer Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati has advised the State government to set up  Agama Salaha Mandali. The pontiff asked Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, who met him at Rishikesh, to set up the mandali to monitor the temple and any changes in temple activities and affairs should be done with the consent of mandali.

He said campaigns on Hindu dharma should be taken up with the temples in remote areas as key centres. He said steps should be taken to protect encroached temple lands. He also said temples under the archaeology department should be developed.

Swaroopanandendra Saraswati said after his chaturmasya deeksha Sarada Peetham will focus on pancharama temples. There should be coordination between priests and temple management.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarada Peetham head seer Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Agama Salaha Mandali Endowments Minister Vellampalli Rishikesh
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp