Set up Agama Salaha Mandali: Sarada Peetham seer to Andhra government

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sarada Peetham head seer Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati has advised the State government to set up Agama Salaha Mandali. The pontiff asked Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, who met him at Rishikesh, to set up the mandali to monitor the temple and any changes in temple activities and affairs should be done with the consent of mandali.

He said campaigns on Hindu dharma should be taken up with the temples in remote areas as key centres. He said steps should be taken to protect encroached temple lands. He also said temples under the archaeology department should be developed.

Swaroopanandendra Saraswati said after his chaturmasya deeksha Sarada Peetham will focus on pancharama temples. There should be coordination between priests and temple management.